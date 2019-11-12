CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. 306,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $406.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.96. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. CalAmp’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 126,501 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 574,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,248,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 246,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

