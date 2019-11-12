Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Hits $78.36 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC, Crex24 and Coindeal. Bytecoin has a market cap of $78.36 million and approximately $11,902.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00711177 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002826 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Coindeal, Crex24, Cryptohub, Poloniex, cfinex, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

