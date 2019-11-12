BWS Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.89). BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $17.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $669.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4,539.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.