Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Saturday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.22. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $36,735.00. Also, Director Andrew D. Mclindon bought 1,900 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,139.00. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFST. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.