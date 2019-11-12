Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,005. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,680 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,519,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,303,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,259,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,640,000 after purchasing an additional 164,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,801,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

