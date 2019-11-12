Brokers Set Expectations for Excellon Resources Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Excellon Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05).

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial downgraded Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

TSE:EXN opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.59 and a 1 year high of C$1.51.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.