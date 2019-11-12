Brokers Offer Predictions for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.68). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 419,909 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $47,243.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,722.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $98,856.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,740.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,087 shares of company stock valued at $216,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

