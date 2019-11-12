Brokers Offer Predictions for CubeSmart’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,887,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,593,285.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $636,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 12,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

