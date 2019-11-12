Brokerages Set Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $38.00

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EDIT traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $22.32. 1,028,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,012. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.
