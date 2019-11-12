Brokerages Set Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $38.00

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 59.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after buying an additional 1,846,893 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 227.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after buying an additional 3,443,666 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 6.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,943,000 after buying an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,156,000 after buying an additional 355,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDIT traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $22.32. 1,028,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,012. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

