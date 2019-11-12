Brokerages Expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Announce $1.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Middleby reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 206,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,011. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

