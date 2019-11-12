Brokerages Expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.95. 5,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,986. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 6,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $66,718.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,868.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,440 shares of company stock worth $396,584 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.