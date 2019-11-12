Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report $2.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.88. 519,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,204. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.42. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

