Brokerages Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $13.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

