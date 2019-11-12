Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Reduced by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,039,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

