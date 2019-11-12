Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.37

Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 32000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bridgestone Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

