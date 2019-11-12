Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.37

Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 32000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.
Bridgestone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.