Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Lowered to “Underperform” at William Blair

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPAY. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $528,428.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,375 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $571,605.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,944.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,993. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

