Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bonterra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BNEFF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

