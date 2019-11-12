BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to report $869.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $888.99 million. BMC Stock posted sales of $859.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BMC Stock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 1,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,771 shares in the company, valued at $496,252.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,600 shares of company stock worth $2,674,083. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMCH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 312,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,705. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. BMC Stock has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.91.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

