Blockpass Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $259,198.00 and $6,121.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00236089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.01501840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031822 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00137537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

