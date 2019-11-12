Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

BUI remained flat at $$21.52 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,041. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

