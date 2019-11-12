Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BFY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.
Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile
