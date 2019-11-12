Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BFY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

