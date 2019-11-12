BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:MHD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

