BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
NYSE:MHD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $17.83.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
