Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
MEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. 25,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,460. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.
Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.