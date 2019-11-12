Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

MEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. 25,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,460. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

