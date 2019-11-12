BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
NYSE BLW traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 78,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,191. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.
About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust
