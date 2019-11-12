BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE BTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $13.35.
BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
