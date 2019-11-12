BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE BTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

