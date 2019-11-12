BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE BGT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,589. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

