BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08, 752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

