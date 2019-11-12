BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08, 752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EGF)
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.