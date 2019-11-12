Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:BSM opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In related news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard purchased 6,250,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

