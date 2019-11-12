Bitcoin Scrypt One Day Volume Reaches $466.00 (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market cap of $192,048.00 and $466.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

