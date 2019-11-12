Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Tops $5.22 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $288.46 or 0.03277975 BTC on major exchanges including xBTCe, Mercado Bitcoin, Koinim and CoinEx. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.22 billion and approximately $1.83 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,800.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00676650 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,108,238 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Coinsuper, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia, Bitstamp, Instant Bitex, CEX.IO, Kuna, Exmo, BX Thailand, BTC Markets, Bitinka, Bitso, Bisq, Kucoin, Zaif, Koineks, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, C2CX, GOPAX, Negocie Coins, DragonEX, SouthXchange, Graviex, CoinExchange, IDCM, CPDAX, Iquant, BigONE, Coinone, WEX, CryptoBridge, Exrates, BitMarket, Koinim, TOPBTC, Bit2C, Cryptohub, HBUS, Upbit, Allcoin, ACX, Sistemkoin, BtcTrade.im, CoinFalcon, Stocks.Exchange, Zebpay, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, CoinEx, Livecoin, COSS, WazirX, Cobinhood, BTCC, Coinhub, UEX, FCoin, EXX, Bitbns, Gatecoin, YoBit, Korbit, Trade By Trade, cfinex, Independent Reserve, Bibox, MBAex, OKEx, Bit-Z, HitBTC, B2BX, QBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbank, Crex24, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, xBTCe, bitFlyer, BiteBTC, Kraken, OTCBTC, Liquid, Bitsane, Bittylicious, Binance, Liqui, Bittrex, Coinsquare, Coinbe, Koinex, Gate.io, Buda, Coinroom, Poloniex, ABCC, BitForex, RightBTC, Coinfloor, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Vebitcoin, Coinrail, Fatbtc, Ovis, Bithumb, Coinnest, DSX, OKCoin International, Coindeal, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, CoinBene, CoinTiger, BitBay, Braziliex, Mercado Bitcoin, Mercatox, BTC Trade UA, QuadrigaCX and Coinbase Pro. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.