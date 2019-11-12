BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,456. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $100.13. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.27, a PEG ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,126,766. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after buying an additional 247,798 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,283,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,403,000 after buying an additional 92,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,055,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,174,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,648,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

