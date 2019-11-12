BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,456. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $100.13. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.27, a PEG ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,126,766. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after buying an additional 247,798 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,283,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,403,000 after buying an additional 92,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,055,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,174,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,648,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.