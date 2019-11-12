Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Short Interest Down 67.5% in October

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the September 30th total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, COO Daniel Thomas Oakley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure purchased 26,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $99,867.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,669.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 95,440 shares of company stock valued at $312,243 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.46% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BASI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. 38,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Bioanalytical Systems has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

