Bicycle Therapeutics Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $13,709,000. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

