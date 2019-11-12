Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Down 5.7%

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.71, 576,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 465,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $772.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 153.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

