BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCE. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.30.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$63.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.66. BCE has a 1 year low of C$53.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.7100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.72%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

