Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCMI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $7.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $602.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.70.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.78%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

