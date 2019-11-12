Barclays Initiates Coverage on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KTB. ValuEngine cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

KTB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. 786,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,593. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $622,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $580,000.

