Barclays Initiates Coverage on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KTB. ValuEngine cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.
KTB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. 786,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,593. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82.
In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $622,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $580,000.
