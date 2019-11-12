Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daily Journal Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after buying an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,364,000 after buying an additional 773,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. 37,067,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,038,444. The company has a market capitalization of $297.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.