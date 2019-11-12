Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baker Hughes, a GE Company is a provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. Baker Hughes a GE Company, formerly known as Baker Hughes, is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Baker Hughes from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. 3,221,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

