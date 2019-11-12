Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp (CVE:AZT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 19000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of natural resources. The company has an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Cervantes property, a porphyry gold-copper-molybdenum prospect, which is located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Tombstone silver property situated in Arizona, the United States.

