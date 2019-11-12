Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 354,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AYTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on Aytu Bioscience and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Aytu Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.61.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 370.62%. On average, analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 48,601 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

