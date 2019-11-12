Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.72.

Avon Products stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avon Products’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avon Products will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $196,653.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avon Products by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

