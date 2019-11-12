Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 6.5% Higher

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.42, 270,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 312,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

CDMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $290.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.69.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Richard B. Hancock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Also, major shareholder Joseph Carleone acquired 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $140,272.40. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $59,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 238.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $131,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

