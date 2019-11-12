Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Avanos Medical also posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 284,234 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth $452,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth $576,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth $4,999,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. 370,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

