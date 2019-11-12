Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of AUTL opened at $12.24 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $483.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.26. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 3,576.93%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

