AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,432,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351,435 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $205,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 639,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 160,252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 124,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. 15,531,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,099,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $286.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

