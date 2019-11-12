AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1,294.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,071 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in AT&T by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 639,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 160,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 124,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,310,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,462,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $286.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.74.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

