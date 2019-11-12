AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

NYSE T traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,310,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,462,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

