Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.31 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%.

ASUR traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 15,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $142.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

ASUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on shares of Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

