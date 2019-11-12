Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 35.2% in October

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 82,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The aerospace company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.